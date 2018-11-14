Village Farms International (VFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$51.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.13 million.
VFF opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44.
Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
