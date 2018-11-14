Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,013 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,559.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451,180 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 63.1% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 6,382,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,257 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,978.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,847,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Vipshop from $16.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

