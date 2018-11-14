Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 370,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Rayonier by 19.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 100.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 567,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.43. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-boosts-stake-in-rayonier-inc-ryn.html.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.