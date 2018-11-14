Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.86 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 73.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 339,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after buying an additional 78,160 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,132.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,898 shares of company stock worth $5,837,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

