Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.98 Million in Celanese Co. (CE) Stock

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 5,541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 251,452 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of CE stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

