Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,500 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,981.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,578 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAN opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.25. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,500 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-sells-10500-shares-of-aarons-inc-aan.html.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.