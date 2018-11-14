Virtra (VTSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Virtra has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTSI. TheStreet raised shares of Virtra from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtra from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Virtra in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtra Inc (OTCMKTS:VTSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Virtra as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

