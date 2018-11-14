Visa Inc (V) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Visa worth $543,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,019,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,495,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Visa by 11,300.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,090 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

V stock opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/visa-inc-v-position-reduced-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.