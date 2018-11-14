Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.4% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $81,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

