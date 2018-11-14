Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $19,150,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,805,000 after buying an additional 797,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 667,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,415,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $7,630,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

