Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Director Hilary E. Ackermann Sells 652 Shares

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Hilary E. Ackermann sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $15,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VST opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.52. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 49.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,915,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,855,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,775,000 after buying an additional 7,199,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,123,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,544,000 after buying an additional 7,029,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $134,639,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,674,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

