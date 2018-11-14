Vodafone Group (VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down from GBX 255 ($3.33)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.62 ($2.91).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 180,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.