Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €192.20 ($223.49).

Volkswagen stock opened at €149.38 ($173.70) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

