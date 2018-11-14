Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 4163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/voya-natural-resources-equity-income-fnd-irr-hits-new-52-week-low-at-4-80.html.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

There is no company description available for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.