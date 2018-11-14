Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 184219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.15.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Pierce purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,041.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $205,300 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

