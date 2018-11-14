VPNCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (VASH)

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. VPNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VPNCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One VPNCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VPNCoin (CRYPTO:VASH) is a coin. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VPNCoin is www.bitnet.cc.

Buying and Selling VPNCoin

VPNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VPNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VPNCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VPNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

