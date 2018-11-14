VTG (VT9) PT Set at €57.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VT9. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. VTG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.38 ($66.72).

VT9 stock opened at €53.00 ($61.63) on Tuesday. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($58.95).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

