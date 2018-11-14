Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 90.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

VMC stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

