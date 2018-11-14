WaBi Price Hits $0.24 (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, WaBi has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. WaBi has a market cap of $12.51 million and $669,490.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaBi token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00004160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00147652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00225158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.10566980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009512 BTC.

WaBi Profile

WaBi launched on July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,478,516 tokens. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken.

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaBi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

