Wade G W & Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 335.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,628. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $76,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $235,849 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

