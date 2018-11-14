Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.7% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

