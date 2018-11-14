Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY19 guidance at $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $312.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

