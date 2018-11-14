Walt Disney (DIS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s score:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. 7,102,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,162. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

