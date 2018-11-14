Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €88.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAYN. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.83 ($110.27).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €65.42 ($76.07) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.