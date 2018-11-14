Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €16.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.79 ($14.88).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €8.55 ($9.95) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

