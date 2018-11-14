Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Stake Lifted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,187 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 1.54% of Warrior Met Coal worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

