Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 368,850 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 368,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Chuy’s worth $48,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 12.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 238,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 174,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHUY stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

