Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $22.44 Million Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.48% of MacroGenics worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in MacroGenics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 1,128.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. MacroGenics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

