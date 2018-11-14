Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $32.81 Million Holdings in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037,793 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.97% of HFF worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HFF by 1,067.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HFF by 509.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HFF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HFF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of HFF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 30,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,755,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 19,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $815,664.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 385,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,002.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:HF opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. HFF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.23.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

