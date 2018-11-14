Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Waste Management worth $142,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 103,546 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

