Wave Life Sciences (WVE) PT Set at $49.00 by HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has been assigned a $49.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $39.06 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 1,114.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,435,700 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,385,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,250,000 after buying an additional 247,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

