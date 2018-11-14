Wayfair (W) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $87.69 and last traded at $87.85. 4,202,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,754,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Specifically, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $547,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $371,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,609 shares of company stock valued at $58,161,397 in the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Wayfair (W) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/wayfair-w-stock-price-down-5-2-on-insider-selling.html.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.