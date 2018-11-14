Wayfair (W) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $87.69 and last traded at $87.85. 4,202,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,754,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.
Specifically, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $547,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $371,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,609 shares of company stock valued at $58,161,397 in the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.84.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
