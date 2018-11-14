Weatherford International (WFT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.02. 1,111,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,882,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.84.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,343 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,733,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,638 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,255,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,487,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,000 shares during the period.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

