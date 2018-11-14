Webcoin (WEB) Tops One Day Volume of $311,676.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Webcoin has a total market cap of $327,693.00 and approximately $311,676.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMart, Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Webcoin

Webcoin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,562,958 tokens. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Token Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Token Store, IDEX, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

