Wedbush Weighs in on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

