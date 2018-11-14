Welbilt (WBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.34

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 65620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 95.12% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

