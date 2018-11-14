Well Done LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,454 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 248,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 21,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $338.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

