Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $97,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 957,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,156,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter.
VTEB stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $51.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.
