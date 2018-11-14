Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $97,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 957,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,156,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/wells-fargo-company-mn-increases-position-in-vanguard-tax-exempt-bond-etf-vteb.html.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.