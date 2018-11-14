Wendys Co Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Wendys has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,211,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,863,000 after purchasing an additional 652,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,875,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 805,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,599,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

