West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Director George D. Milligan Buys 1,500 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,900.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.81. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $644,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

