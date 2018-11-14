Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GDO opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

