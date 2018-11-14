Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

