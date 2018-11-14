Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

