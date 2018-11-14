Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Holdings Lowered by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,645.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 398,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

