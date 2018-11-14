Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) Holdings Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $824,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 526.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth $183,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

