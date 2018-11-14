Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KHP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

