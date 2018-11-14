Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

