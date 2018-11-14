Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $773,000 Position in Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,296 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 28.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 526.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 9.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

WBK stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

