Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,633,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,016,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,792,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,284,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $145.10 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,744,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

