White Standard (WSD) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, White Standard has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. White Standard has a market cap of $429,979.00 and $3,092.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One White Standard token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00017126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00147130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00235545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.63 or 0.10031836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009738 BTC.

White Standard Token Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp.

White Standard Token Trading

White Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade White Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

